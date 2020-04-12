Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.25. Pharma Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.97%. Analysts anticipate that Pharma Bio Serv will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

