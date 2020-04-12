Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.95.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEY opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$7.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.