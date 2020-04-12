Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.40 ($5.23).

Get Trainline alerts:

LON:TRN opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.44) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 442.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36). The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.