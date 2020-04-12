Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 292 ($3.84) on Thursday. Majestic Wine has a 12 month low of GBX 193.80 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.35.

In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,409.63).

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

