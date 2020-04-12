Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SRB opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million and a P/E ratio of -205.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.28).
Serabi Gold Company Profile
Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.