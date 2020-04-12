Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SRB opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million and a P/E ratio of -205.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.28).

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

