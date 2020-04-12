Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GVC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 964.71 ($12.69).

Get GVC alerts:

LON:GVC opened at GBX 672.80 ($8.85) on Thursday. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 609.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 794.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.33%.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.