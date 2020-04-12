Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 282.78 ($3.72).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.12. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.