PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Sunday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

PAYS opened at $6.37 on Thursday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $305.28 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 56.32%. Research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PaySign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

