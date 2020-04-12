Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.86.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.46. 1,152,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

