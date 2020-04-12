OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.50.

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$25.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

