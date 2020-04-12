On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTB. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 275 ($3.62) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a market capitalization of $360.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.