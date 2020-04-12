ODEM (ODE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. ODEM has a market cap of $7.63 million and $253,667.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.02809685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

