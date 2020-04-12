NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $576.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

