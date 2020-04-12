Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$0.80 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.51.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post -0.0303093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,000.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

