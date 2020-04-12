Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 1st

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

