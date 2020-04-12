Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE JRI opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

