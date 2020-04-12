Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

