Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

