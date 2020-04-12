Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Nutrien to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 1,872,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

