NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $171,299.52 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $171,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 226,230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

