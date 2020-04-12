NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $171,299.52 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $171,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $10.24.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
