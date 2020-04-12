Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.29.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $65.48. 189,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,621. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.