Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $189.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.23.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,020. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

