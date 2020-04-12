Nord/LB Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.90 ($39.42).

DPW opened at €25.67 ($29.85) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.98 and a 200-day moving average of €30.77. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

