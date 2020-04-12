Nomura Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of NCLH opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

