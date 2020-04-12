Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s (NKRKY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

