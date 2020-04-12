Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Paint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Nippon Paint stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Nippon Paint has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

