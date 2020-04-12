Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in its Global Media segment driven by solid execution and ongoing focus on operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue to aid business growth. In addition, positive contributions from its acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in emerging-markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. The stock has underpeformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 6,165,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

