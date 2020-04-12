NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a market perform rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,144.83 ($80.83).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,624 ($60.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,995.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,313.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

