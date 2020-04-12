NEXT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113,619.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00008167 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $113,619.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00608186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 326.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

