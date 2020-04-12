Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NMRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.77.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $670.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.