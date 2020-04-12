New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.74. 1,989,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,664. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $87,906,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 170,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $228,588,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

