Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.30

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:NCU opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.