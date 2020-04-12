Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Netlist from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.30 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

NLST opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

