Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 132.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
