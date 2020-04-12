Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 132.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.