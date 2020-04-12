Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

Neogen stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,263,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,138 shares of company stock worth $4,599,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

