Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $139.46. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,624 shares of company stock worth $38,799,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

