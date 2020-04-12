Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATNX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Athenex stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $679.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Athenex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

