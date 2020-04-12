National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.46.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.12%. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 715,025 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $1,794,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,657,701 shares of company stock worth $7,176,960. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

