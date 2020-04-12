National Bank Financial Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 million and a P/E ratio of -44.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

