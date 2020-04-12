National Bank Financial Cuts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $45.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial raised Open Text from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Open Text by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Open Text by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Open Text by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

