Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $108.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $117.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $107.92 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 254,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

