Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NSSC. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NSSC stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.13. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

