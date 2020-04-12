Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) vs. Kontoor Brands (NASDAQ:KTB) Financial Comparison

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Naked Brand Group and Kontoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kontoor Brands 2 4 4 0 2.20

Kontoor Brands has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.55%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Naked Brand Group and Kontoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 0.72 -$5.78 million N/A N/A Kontoor Brands $2.55 billion 0.45 $96.65 million $3.84 5.28

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Naked Brand Group and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group N/A N/A N/A Kontoor Brands 3.79% 46.77% 11.80%

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Naked Brand Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

