Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NBRV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.59.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

