MV Oil Trust (MVO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 24th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

