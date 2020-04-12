Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch’s (MURGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MURGY. Commerzbank lowered shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

