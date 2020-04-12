Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Downgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSADY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.43.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

