Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 7,787,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,375,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $27.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.