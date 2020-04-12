Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

