Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research lowered shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.